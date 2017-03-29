CNN’s Jim Acosta to Spicer: Is Trump ‘Detached From Reality?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday at the White House press briefing CNN’s Jim Acosta asked if President Donald Trump was “detached from reality” because of comments the president made at a White House gathering for Senators on Tuesday night.

Acosta questioned Trump saying U.S. soldiers in Iraq were fighting “like never before,” and that passing health care reform would be “easy.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the comments were a “light-hearted moment.”

