Dem Rep Gutierrez: ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Are Actually ‘Fourth Amendment Cities’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) argued, “they call them sanctuary cities, what I would say…they’re Fourth Amendment cities.”

Gutierrez said, “Here’s how I see it, they call them sanctuary cities, what I would say, Chris, they’re Fourth Amendment cities. Why do I say that? If you supply a warrant to the city of Chicago, right, we will absolutely honor that warrant. But you’ve got to get a warrant. So think about it a moment, the DEA, the FBI, the ATF, they get warrants, right? They go and pick people up. What ICE, which is another federal law enforcement agency, does, is it wants to have people detained, and wants the city of Chicago to go after people without any probable cause being submitted before the court, and without a warrant.”

