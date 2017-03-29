Fmr Obama Official Reveals Pre-Inauguration Effort to Gather Intel on Incoming Trump Team

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Back on March 2’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Evelyn Farkas, deputy assistant secretary of defense under Obama, backed up a March 1 New York Times report revealing an effort to gather as much intelligence on then-President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign and transition team’s ties to Russia.

“I was urging my former colleagues and, frankly speaking, the people on the Hill, it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can, before President Obama leaves the administration,” Farkas, now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said. “Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior people who left, so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy … that the Trump folks – if they found out how we knew what we knew about their – the Trump staff dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods, meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence. So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were trying to also help get information to the Hill.”

