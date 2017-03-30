Howard Dean: Dems Must Filibuster Gorsuch or ‘They’ll Never Raise Any Money’ Again

Thursday on MSNBC, former Vermont Governor and DNC Chair Howard Dean said the Senate Democrats must filibuster President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch if they want to continue to be able to raise money from the base voters of their party.

Partial transcript as follows:

KORNACKI: An announcement by a Democrat — I know he’s one of the more moderate or conservative Democrats — but an announcement by a Democrat Joe Manchin that’s going to vote for this confirmation. What does this do, Howard Dean, to the question of a filibuster on the Democratic side?

DEAN: Nothing. That’s baked n. I expect two or three or four Democrats to vote for Judge Gorsuch. That is what their constituency wants. I can tell you right now if Judge Gorsuch if he’s confirmed by Democrats — that is unless we force McConnell to exercise the nuclear option —if he’s confirmed straight up with 60 votes, 10 of which are Democratic, the Democratic Senatorial committee might as well hang it up ’cause they’ll never raise any money from our base.