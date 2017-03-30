Pelosi: Trump’s Executive Order on Power Plants Is ‘Sinful’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at her weekly press briefing Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump executive order to roll back President Obama’s climate actions and power plant emissions rules, “sinful.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pelosi said, “Clean power plant, shocking, almost sinful, really sinful to be so degrading of God’s creation. The administration’s attack on science and the clean power plant will not bring back jobs to coal country. It will only poison our air and undermine Americans ability to win good paying clean jobs of the future.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN