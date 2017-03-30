Rand Paul: 75 Percent Chance We Repeal Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said even after Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act there was still a “70 percent, 75 percent chance that we still do get repeal of Obamacare.”

Paul said, “I think the Freedom Caucus is doing what is best for America. They’re very principled and honorable men. I think that we’re trying to also let Republicans know if we pass something bad, if insurance rates are going up at 20 percent, 25 percent a year from now after Republicans have taken ownership of health care, that won’t be good for the party. It is also just not good for the country.”

“We do want insurance rates to go down,” he added. “We want more people to have insurance at a lower cost, and I’m still talking to the White House. I am still talking to the Freedom Caucus. I am talking to anybody that will listen, and I do still think — I think 70 percent, 75 percent chance that we still do get repeal of Obamacare, that we are going to find a good meeting place at some point. ”

