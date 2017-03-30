Ryan: ‘Big Chunk of Money’ for Border Wall Is in ‘Next Fiscal Year’s Appropriations’

WATCH: @SpeakerRyan says "the big chunk of money" for the border wall is "next fiscal year's appropriations" https://t.co/MtqoVkdTZL pic.twitter.com/0rgF3L5cad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview that aired on “CBS This Morning,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) told show co-host Norah O’Donnell the upcoming budget legislation required to prevent a government shutdown will include money to the Department of Homeland Security for border security, but it won’t be the main part of the funding for the President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to Ryan, that will come with next fiscal year’s appropriations bill.

“The big chunk of money for the border wall really is next year’s fiscal appropriations,” Ryan said. “Because they literally can’t start construction even this quickly.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor