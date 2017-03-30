Sessions: ‘Looking at Other Possibilities’ to Punish Sanctuary Cities, ‘That Would be Detrimental’ to Them

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “O’Reilly Factor,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Trump administration is “looking at other possibilities” beyond cutting off DOJ grant money to punish sanctuary cities.

Sessions stated, “We will — we are looking at other possibilities, that would be detrimental” to sanctuary cities. Sessions declined to give any specific examples, but added, “In the future, we can put requirements on some — right now, under the Obama administration, they sent out grant notices that require people to assert they’re in compliance with the laws and threaten cutting off of various funds if they didn’t comply. So, we’ll continue to proceed [with] that and go further.”

Sessions also said that “sometimes” people who do not have criminal records are targeted by ICE, and cited an example of someone who didn’t have a criminal record, but was known to be a gang member. He further stated that criminals are the “top priority.” And ICE is not focusing its records on illegal immigrants who are working and don’t have criminal records.

