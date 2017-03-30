Trump to Mariano Rivera: Yankees ‘Could Use You Now’

Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera was at the White House Wednesday as part of a session on opioid and drug abuse.
After Rivera introduced himself, President Donald Trump reminisced over his stellar career.
“Oh, they could use you now,” Trump said. “You know, I think you’d make $100 million a year right now.”
“I watched for many years Mariano. I’d sit with George [Steinbrenner],” Trump continued. “And George always felt good when Mariano was throwing. He never had to worry. He threw the heaviest pitch.”
