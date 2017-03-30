Watch: Brawl Breaks Out After McDonald’s All-American Game

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, Chicago’s United Center hosted the top high school basketball players across the country to compete against each other in the McDonald’s All-American game.

After the game, a large brawl broke out inside the United Center.

Security eventually broke up the fighting.

A McDonald’s spokesperson released the following statement, via Sun-Times:

Naturally, we are disappointed by this kind of activity, which runs counter to the spirit of the McDonald’s All-American Games. But we are equally grateful to the United Center Security team and the Chicago Police for restoring order. We refer all further questions to the Chicago Police.

Per reports, no one was arrested or injured.

