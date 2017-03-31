Chuck Todd: Trump on the Brink of ‘Lame Duck’ Presidency

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump must accept “the fact” that Russia interfered in this election or he will be “on the brink of becoming a temporary lame duck presidency.”

Todd said, “You have a presidency right now that I think is, it’s beyond saying it’s in crisis mode, it’s, you know, it’s on the brink, the question is on the brink of what? Is it on the brink of collapse? Is it on the brink of becoming a temporary lame duck presidency? Maybe it feels lame-duckish temporarily right now. You’ve got a stalled agenda. Republicans who have no fear of this president right now. They don’t think there’s a political penalty to buck him. Obviously, the Russia cloud darkens all of the time, and all of these problems right now that they’re dealing with front and center are self-inflicted by one person, the president of the United States who could not help himself with a tweet on this wiretapping nonsense.”

“That essentially helped unravel ten days of all things Russia in their part of this story,” he continued. “Then throw in the fact that he has decided to drive a wedge in his own party by going after the Freedom Caucus. Okay, but he also attacking Democrats at the same time. He has to go find a dance partner and he is alienating both of his potential dance partners on that front. On the normal political scale, he has problems. Throw in the fact that you have a president that cannot accept the fact that Russia interfered in this election. Until he accepts that fact, it will plague him. The world must be panicked that if he is tested right now by a Putin in the Baltics, by North Korea, is the United States prepared to lead in a crisis right now for the world?”

