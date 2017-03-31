Earnest: I Think Obama’s ‘Genuinely Concerned’ About Lack of ‘Movement Forward’ in Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” MSNBC Political Analyst and former Obama Press Secretary Josh Earnest stated that he thinks President Obama is “genuinely concerned” about the fact that “There’s a sense of a lot of action and movement in Washington, DC, but not a lot of movement forward.”

Earnest said of the former president, “I think that he’s genuinely concerned about — he’s somebody who was involved in public service because he wanted to see the country succeed, and he certainly viewed the White House and the federal government as an institution that could be used to advance the interest of the American public. There’s a sense of a lot of action and movement in Washington, DC, but not a lot of movement forward. And I think that’s a source of some concern, not just for the former president of the United States, but for Americans of both parties all across the country.”

