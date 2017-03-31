ESPN’s Nichols: North Carolina’s HB2 Replacement ‘Lunch Counters All Over Again’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Thursday’s “The Jump” on ESPN, host Rachel Nichols weighed in on North Carolina’s proposed HB2 bathroom bill replacement, comparing it to four black college students being refused at Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, NC. Both the NBA and NCAA moved events out of North Carolina over the bill.

“If a hotel wants to turn away a lesbian family because they don’t like that there’s two mommies, there would still not be any local law that protects that family. If a restaurant wants to tell someone that he can’t get served because he’s gay, same thing. That’s lunch counters all over again. Those are not the values of the NBA or the NCAA,” Nichols said.

Nichols then called the bill “a civil rights issue.”

She concluded, “This is about the very basics of human decency, and I certainly hope that the sports leagues who have been so effective in using their voice continue to see it that way.”

Nichols urged the NBA last year to move its all-star game out of Charlotte amid HB2’s passage.

