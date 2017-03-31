Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump’s Budget Cuts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday during her speech at Georgetown University, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump for his proposed budget cuts to diplomacy and international aid within the agency she once headed.

Clinton said, “I’m here also to say we are seeing signals of a shift that should alarm us all. This administration’s proposed cuts to international health, development, and diplomacy would be a blow to women and children and a grave mistake for our country. Some of you may have seen the recent letter from more than 120 retired generals and admirals to congress and the administration, urging the congress and the White House not to retreat from these programs which represent our values.”

“These distinguished men and woman who served in uniform recognize that turning our back on diplomacy won’t make our country safer,” she continued. “It will undermine our security and our standing in the world. Defense Secretary Mattis said it well when he said if you cut funds to the State Department, that means he has to buy more ammunition.”

