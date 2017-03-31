Maher: It Looks Like Russia ‘Installed’ ‘Trump and His Crime Family’ ‘To Loot and Destroy America

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview with author, “Stone Cold Truth” host, and Trump adviser Roger Stone Jr. on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host and comedian Bill Maher argued that it appears that President Donald Trump “and his crime family” were “installed” by the Russians “to loot and destroy” the United States of America.

Maher also asked Stone if it bothered him that “we’re so in touch with the Evil Empire these days?”

