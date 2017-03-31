Maher to Hillary: You F*cked It Up’ – ‘Stay in the Woods’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said to former Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, “stay in the woods. Okay. You had your shot. You f*cked it up. You’re Bill Buckner.”

Maher reacted to Clinton saying she was “ready to come out of the woods” by stating that he wishes people like Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein who called Clinton the lesser of two evils would admit they were wrong.

He added, “But the other side of it is, Hillary, stay in the woods. Okay. You had your shot. You f*cked it up. You’re Bill Buckner. We had the World Series, and you let the grounder go through your legs. Let someone else have the chance. This to me — the fact that she’s come back, it just verifies every bad thing anyone’s ever thought about the Clintons, that it’s all about them. Let some of the other shorter trees get a little sunlight.”

