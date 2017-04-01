Judge Jeanine: The Left Acts Like Children Who Can’t Get Over the Fact Hillary Clinton Lost the Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News Channel “Justice” host Judge Jeanine Pirro had a message Saturday for members of the left who refuse to accept President Donald Trump won the election, including newly elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez who said Friday at a rally that Trump did not win the election.

“I have a prediction to make,” Pirro said in her opening statement. “While the left acts like children who just can’t get over the fact that Hillary lost the election and simply won’t stop their abusive invectives against the man who was constitutionally elected, calling him ‘not legitimate,’ and his cabinet ‘scum bags,’ that man is doing the job we hired him to do.”

She continued, “He is building up and modernizing the military, as well as strengthening law enforcement.”

