MSNBC’s Roberts: Dems Have ‘Fever Dream,’ Getting ‘the Horse Before the Cart’ with Mike Flynn

MSNBC’s Thomas Roberts cautioned Democrats Saturday, saying they are in a “fever dream” and letting themselves “get the cart before the horse” over the report that President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor retired Gen. Mike Flynn asked for immunity in exchange for his testimony in the investigation into Russian ties to the president.

“It is wild speculation,” Roberts warned of asking for immunity meaning certain guilt. “I think that there are many Democrats who are watching this who might be in a fever dream over what is taking place here because they are letting themselves kind of get the cart before the horse on this.”

