Pelosi: GOP Has ‘Anti-Woman Agenda, LGBT Agenda’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that the GOP has an “anti-woman” and anti-LGBT agenda.

“[The Republican] agenda is very similar to [President Donald Trump’s]. If you look at their budget over the last few years, if you look at their opposition to anything to do with the environment, to climate change, and the rest, if you look at their anti-woman agenda, LGBT agenda, you name it, they’ve been there sooner, longer and in some cases, worse,” Pelosi said to Joy Reid.

