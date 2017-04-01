Pelosi: Republicans Should Tell Trump He’s ‘Bringing Dishonor’ to the Presidency

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” called on “some adults in the Republican Party” stand up to President Donald Trump and tell him that he is “bringing dishonor” to the presidency.

“[W]e have a crazy system here where we have a president who is tweeting things on the basis of very little knowledge, but that isn’t a problem for him,” Pelosi told host Joy Reid. “So, really I think that there should be some adults in the Republican Party who would say, ‘Please, you bring dishonor to the office of the president by making it look like it’s a personal acquisition of yours.’ No, it is a public responsibility. Honor it.”

