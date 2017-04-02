Chuck Todd: Trump’s Presidency Is in ‘Crisis,’ His ‘Credibility Shattered’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” moderator Chuck Todd said Donald Trump’s presidency was “in crisis” because he said his “governing agenda” was going nowhere and he had credibility issues.

Todd said,”It looks like the presidency is on an unsustainable trajectory.”

He added, “Donald Trump is a president in crisis. His governing agenda is going nowhere, his credibility shattered with many. His public approval is mired in the 30s and 40s and the Russia crisis is not persuading even Republicans he can bounce back.”

