Dem Rep Schiff: Nothing Definitive on Trump-Russia Collusion

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said it is “way premature” to conclude that members of President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t think we can say anything definitively at this point,” Schiff said. “We are still at the very early stages of the investigation. The only thing I can say is that it would be irresponsible for us not to get to the bottom of this. We really need to find out exactly what the Russians did. Because one of the most important conclusions that the intelligence community reached is that they are going to do this again to the United States. They are doing it already in Europe. So we can say conclusively this is something that needs to be thoroughly investigated but it’s way premature to be reaching conclusions.”

