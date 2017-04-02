Dem Sen Warner: ‘Not Ready to Consider’ Immunity for Mike Flynn

After calling the possibility of collusion with the Russians “really serious,” top member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that the intelligence committee is “not ready to consider” immunity for former National Security Adviser and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn.

“[Immunity] would be a decision that the chairman and I would make,” Warner told host John Catsimatidis. “We are not ready to consider that. We are not even publicly acknowledging that he has contacted us.”

