GOP Rep Gohmert to Trump: Work with Freedom Caucus, We Stood By When Priebus, Ryan ‘Abandoned’ You

On Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Freedom Caucus Member Sen. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) urged President Donald Trump to work with the freedom caucus instead of establishment Republican leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Gohmert explained how Trump and the Freedom Caucus came to agreement on two separate occasions during the Obamacare replacement negotiations, but establishment Republicans rejected them.

“The president’s administration will either succeed or fail over the next 30 days,” Gohmert stated. “He can work with people that got him there that defended him when others like Ryan and the establishment were running scared, or he can work with us to help him fulfill his promises.”

