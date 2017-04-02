Skip to content

Jeb Bush: ‘Presidential Leadership Would be Helpful’

by Pam Key2 Apr 20170

Sunday on “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) told host host John Catsimatidis “leadership” from President Donald Trump would be “helpful” to get Republicans to unite behind a common agenda.

Bush said, “We haven’t come up with a compelling, unifying agenda that can replace that. And that’s where you see the struggles in Washington right now. The healthcare debacle is a good example of that. And presidential leadership would be helpful here. There’s a lot that could be done that I think has broad-based support.”

He added, “If he could focus on these positive things, our brand then could be solidified, I think. Being against what the other guys are for is not a sustainable political position ”

