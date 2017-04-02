McCain: Nunes ‘Killed’ Bipartisan Russia Probe

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) “killed” any hope of a bipartisan cooperation on his committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: Sean Spicer said what Congressman Nunes, of the intelligence committee, did when he received the secret information the White House was both routine and proper. What he did, what he saw, who he met with is 100% proper. Do you think that is true?

MCCAIN: It’s hard to respond. But the fact is that these committees, especially intelligence committees and armed services committees, we work closely together as Republicans and Democrats. We have to. It’s for the good of the security of the nation and the men and women who serve us. I’m happy to see the Senate intelligence committee, Senator Warner and Senator Burr working closely together. This is obviously a schism between Republicans and Democrats. Let alone the bizarre fashion in which all of this happened. If we are really going to get to the bottom of these things it has to be done in a bipartisan fashion. As far as I can tell, congressman Nunes killed that.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN