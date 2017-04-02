McCain: Trump Is Not ‘Reagan-Like’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview that aired on CNN from David Axelrod’s “The Axe Files,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) shot down the notion that President Donald Trump is anything like former President Ronald Reagan.

Axelrod asked McCain if he saw the president as a “Reagan-like figure.”

“No I don’t,” McCain replied. “And I think it’s pretty clear that there’s a difference between, well, aren’t we killers and the guy that stood there and said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, take down this wall.'”

“[Reagan] spoke out for the captive nations, he spoke out for the people who were behind the Iron Curtain,” McCain continued. “And after the Iron Curtain fell, there were thousands who said, ‘I heard Ronald Reagan, I listened to the voice of America, I listened to Radio Free Europe — he gave us hope.’ That’s a pretty big difference.”

