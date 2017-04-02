McConnell: We’re Going to Confirm Judge Gorsuch This Week

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week.

McConnell said, “Judge Gorsuch deserves to be confirmed. Unanimously well-qualified by the American Bar Association, my counterpart, Sen. Schumer, once called that the gold standard.”

He continued, “I think it is noteworthy that no Supreme Court justice has ever, in the history of our country, been stopped by a partisan filibuster — ever.”

He added, “We’re going to confirm Judge Gorsuch this week.”

