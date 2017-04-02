Newark Mayor: Trump Trying to Force Sanctuary Cities Into Becoming ‘Fugitive Slave Catchers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Newark, NJ Mayor Ras Baraka (D) said President Donald Trump’s administration’s threat to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities was ” trying to intimidate” them into becoming “fugitive slave catchers.”

Baraka said, “I think that them targeting sanctuary cities is a way for them to tell mayors and other folks around the country: one, that they’re sticking to what, I think, is a very unconstitutional and un-American policy. And trying to intimidate us into being what I’ve called ‘fugitive slave catchers’ that run around and do their bidding in our cities. And if we refuse to do that, then it makes it difficult for them to continue their policy because they don’t have the resources to kind of run down all the undocumented residents locally.”

