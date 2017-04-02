Trump Spokeswoman: ‘Media Constantly Wants to Talk About Something That Doesn’t Exist’

. @SarahHuckabee : "The media constantly wants to talk about something that doesn't exist instead of something that does." #MediaBuzz pic.twitter.com/FHl5Cg5X2A

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz,” Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the media are focusing on stories that aren’t real instead of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments.

Huckabee Sanders said, “The media constantly wants to talk about something that doesn’t exist instead of something that does. We’ve spent the last couple of months doing major policy initiatives and rollouts in the forms of executive orders, rolling back regulations, creating an environment where businesses are confident in hiring again. We have heard from CEO after CEO, small business owners that they are excited about this president they are excited about the economy. And yet, the media refuses to cover that. They’re more than happy to talk about a story, frankly, that is just fake and it’s time to move on.”

