CNN’s Burnett: Dems Said SCOTUS Couldn’t Have Eight Justices, Now They’re Forcing it to Have Eight Even Longer

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” anchor Erin Burnett stated that Democrats in the Senate have flipped their position on whether the Supreme Court can function with eight Supreme Court justices.

Burnett said there were “choice comments that were made last year when Republicans blocked Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination, Dana. Democrats, at the time, said, a court without nine justices is a crisis. We can’t have it. We can’t have it.”

Burnett then played clips of Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arguing that the Supreme Court needed nine justices. After the montage was complete, Burnett added, “And yet now Dana, it’s the Democrats who are essentially forcing the court to go even longer with only eight.”

