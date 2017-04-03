Dem Sen Coons Announces He Will Vote Against Cloture on Gorsuch, Gives Dems Enough Votes to Filibuster Gorsuch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) announced he would not support cloture for the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, giving the Democrats enough votes to sustain a filibuster on Gorsuch’s nomination.

After laying out his concerns about Gorsuch, Coons announced that he could not vote for his nomination, but did say that he understood why Republicans and some Democrats are voting for Gorsuch.

Coons then stated, “[O]n Thursday, we’ll be voting to decide whether we are ready to finish debating the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch. I am not ready to end debate on this issue. So, I will be voting against closure unless we are able, as a body, to finally sit down and find a way to avoid the nuclear option, and ensure the process to fill the next vacancy on the court is not a narrowly partisan process, but rather an opportunity of both parties to weigh in, and ensure we place a judge on the court who can secure support from members of both parties. the reality we are in requires us over the next several days to consider what both Democrats and Republicans are doing to this body, and to consider what both Republicans and Democrats have done to erode the trust that has long lasted between us, and to consider whether we can stop the undeniable momentum towards abolishing the traditions that make the senate unique and important. Democrats, including me, are still furious at the way Judge Merrick Garland was treated last year, but the traditions and principles that have defined the Senate are crumbling, and we are poised to hasten that destruction this week. So, for my part, I hope and pray that we can yet find a way together, to find a solution.”

According to tallies done by multiple outlets, Coons is the 41st member of the Senate to announce he will oppose cloture on Garland.

