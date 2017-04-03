Joy Behar: Trump Is ‘Nuts’ — ‘He Needs to Be Taken Out of Office’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump was “nuts” and needed “to be taken out of office.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Behar said, “Everybody face it, he needs to be taken out of office. He needs to be impeached. He is a menace. You say Kim Jong — what do you call him — Kim Jong-yum-yum is crazy? So is he. So is he. Let’s Get real. Come on. He is nuts and we’re in the middle of it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN