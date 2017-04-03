Larry King on Trump: ‘One of the Most Ridiculous Presidencies I’ve Ever Seen’

"This is one of the most ridiculous presidencies I’ve ever seen," @kingsthings told @JohnFugelsang of his friend Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/17X6fo7n7J

On on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything,” Russia Today host Larry King said “so far” President Donald Trump’s time in office has been “one of the most ridiculous presidencies” he had ever seen.

King said, “It’s almost funny. To run the Environmental Protection Agency, he hires an anti-environment guy. To run the Secretary of Education, he hires someone who doesn’t like education. Doesn’t like public schools. That’s weird, man.”

He continued, “There is something crazed about it. And a lot of his opinions— He cuts State Department by 32%. He gets us out of Climate change Who doesn’t notice climate change? Come on.”

King added, “I gotta admit that so far, this is one of the most ridiculous presidencies I have ever seen.”

