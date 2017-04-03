Skip to content

Lindsey Graham: We Have No Other Choice But To Go Nuclear with Gorsuch

by Pam Key3 Apr 20170

Monday on MSNBC while discussing Senate Democrats opposition to President Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Republicans have “no other choice” than the nuclear option of lowering the 60-vote filibuster threshold for a Supreme Court nominee to a simple majority.

Partial transcript as follows:

REPORTER: Mitch McConnell, the leader is prepared to go nuclear here?

GRAHAM: Yeah. We have no other choice. We’re not going to have a tradition of the senate where they get their judges and President Trump can’t get his.

REPORTER: When do you see potentially a floor vote?

GRAHAM: At the end of the week. It’s sad but we are where we are.

