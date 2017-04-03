Watch: John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

John Cena had a memorable WrestleMania 33 moment.

Following their mixed tag team victory over The Miz and Maryse Sunday, Cena proposed to girlfriend of five years, Nikki Bella.

She said yes to the 16-time world champion.

Cena later tweeted out that he will “never forget” that moment.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

