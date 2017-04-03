Skip to content

Watch: John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania

by Trent Baker3 Apr 20170

John Cena had a memorable WrestleMania 33 moment.

Following their mixed tag team victory over The Miz and Maryse Sunday, Cena proposed to girlfriend of five years, Nikki Bella.

She said yes to the 16-time world champion.

Cena later tweeted out that he will “never forget” that moment.

