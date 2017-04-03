Watch: Patriots’ Gronkowski Jumps Into WrestleMania 33 Ring

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance at Sunday’s WrestleMania 33.

Gronkowski jumped into the ring after Jinder Mahal threw a drink at him while he was in the stands cheering on his friend Mojo Rawley during the 4th annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The tight end then lowered his shoulder and ran through Mahal.

Rawley went on to win the match after the interference from Gronkowski.

