CNN’s Cuomo: Susan Rice Story a ‘Fake Scandal’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo cautioned “New Day” viewers Tuesday to beware what he called the “fake scandal being peddled by right-wing media” that is the report that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice was behind the unmasking of identities of members of the Trump transition team.

According to Cuomo, there is “no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

“So President Trump wants you to believe that he is the victim of a ‘crooked scheme.’ Those are his words. And here are our words: There is no evidence of any wrongdoing,” Cuomo said.

He continued, “And, in fact, if anything the [national security adviser] asking for identities was a reflection of exactly how much traffic there was involving Trump people and foreign players. The White House blasting the press for not reporting on another fake scandal being peddled by right-wing media.”

