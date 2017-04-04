CNN’s Lemon: Susan Rice Story a ‘Diversion’

. @DonLemon : "There's no evidence that backs up the president's original claim" that Pres. Obama wiretapped him https://t.co/R2dZMiSAP0

Monday on “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon explained the report that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice unmasked members of the Trump transition team as a “diversion.”

“[L]et us be very clear about this,” Lemon stated. “There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim. On this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”

