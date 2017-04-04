McConnell Supports Senate Intelligence Committee Investigation of Susan Rice

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The First 100 Days,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told fill-in host Dana Perino that he backed the Senate Intelligence Committee conducting a query headed by Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA) into former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s handling of raw intelligence.

Rice in recent days has been in the spotlight amid reports she ordered the unmasking of American citizens’ identities in surveillance collected while she was the NSA. McConnell said it was his hope the Senate Intelligence Committee could make findings and offer a report created on a bipartisan basis.

“I have asked the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Burr, Sen. Warner, to conduct a bipartisan investigation of this whole episode,” McConnell said. “They will conduct it and hopefully, in the end, we will find out what happened, and they will issue a report, I hope on a bipartisan basis. Anything related to Susan Rice or any of these other suggestions will be handled by the Intelligence Committee, and we look forward to receiving their report about what happened.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor