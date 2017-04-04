Rand Paul: Susan Rice ‘Ought to Be Under Subpoena,’ Asked If Obama Knew About Eavesdropping

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called on former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to be brought in front of Congress under subpoena and asked questions about allegations she was behind the unmasking of American identities in raw surveillance.

Paul also said she should be asked about former President Barack Obama’s knowledge of these alleged activities.

“For years, both progressives and libertarians have been complaining about these backdoor searches,” Paul said. “It’s not that we’re searching maybe one foreign leader and who they talk to; we search everything in the whole world. There were reports a couple of years ago that all of Italy’s phone calls were absorbed in a one month period of time. We were getting Merkel’s phone calls; we were getting everybody’s phone calls. But by rebound we are collecting millions of Americans phone calls. If you want to look at an American’s phone call or listen to it, you should have to have a warrant, the old fashioned way in a real court where both sides get represented.”

“But a secret warrant by a secret court with a lower standard level because we’re afraid of terrorism is one thing for foreigners but both myself and a Progressive Ron Wyden have been warning about these back door searches for years and that they could be politicized,” he continued. “The facts will come out with Susan Rice. But I think she ought to be under subpoena. She should be asked did you talk to the president about it? Did President Obama know about this? So this is actually, eerily similar to what Trump accused them of which is eavesdropping on conversations for political reasons.”

