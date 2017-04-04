Scarborough: ‘What If Dick Cheney Had Asked for the Unmasking of Names?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough posed the question that if the allegation had been a Republican administration snooping on an incoming Democratic administration, specifically if it had been then-Vice President Dick Cheney asking for an unmasking of names of an Obama administration, what might the media reception to these reports be?

“This Bloomberg report says that one official familiar with reports say they contained valuable political information, not intel, but valuable political information on what the Trump transition team was doing, including who Trump was meeting, who the Trump team was meeting, what the views were of Trump associates on foreign policy matters and plans for the incoming administration,” he said.

“What if Dick Cheney had asked for the unmasking of names for Barack Obama’s incoming administration?” Scarborough added. “It’s a very simple question to ask the next time anybody says this is much ado about nothing.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor