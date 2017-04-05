CNN’s Don Lemon: There Is ‘an Effort to Tar and Feather’ Susan Rice

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday night on CNN, host Don Lemon said there was an “effort to tar and feather” President Barack Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice over reports she unmasked members of Donald Trump’s transition team.

Lemon said, “So far, we’ve seen no evidence that she’s done anything improper and it seems like an effort to tar and feather her to try to make a lie the truth, the original tweet by the president.”

Former Obama administration green jobs czar Van Jones agreed that Susan Rice was “being tarred, feathered, and burned alive for doing her job in a good way.”

