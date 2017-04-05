Katy Tur: Trump Used Ambiguous Rhetoric That White Nationalists Took as Acceptance, ‘You’re Seeing That With Foreign Policy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tur said Trump’s “sentences are stronger than they are. … And this is exactly the way he operated in the campaign, and what was so — brilliant is the wrong word, but what was so brilliant about it was that anybody who watched him could take whatever they wanted to take from that. So, if you were a Donald Trump supporter because you believed he’s going to bring back jobs, the offensive things he said, you put to the side, you didn’t worry about. If you were a Donald Trump supporter because you liked the offensive things he said, you were a white nationalist, maybe, you took his subtle queues and his lack of severe condemnations as a cue that, you know, he is accepting of my point of view, and he’s going to champion what I want. And you’re seeing that with foreign policy.”

