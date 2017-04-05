Paul Ryan: ‘We Will Need More Time to Do Tax Reform’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday in Washington D.C., House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said tax reform will take “more time” and could take longer than health care legislation.

Ryan said, “We will need more time to do tax reform. The House has a plan but the Senate doesn’t quite have one yet. They’re working on one. The White House hasn’t nailed it down. So even the three entities aren’t on the same page yet on tax reform.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN