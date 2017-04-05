Pence: Bossert and Bannon Weren’t Demoted, Both Will ‘Continue to Play Important Policy Roles’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a preview of an interview set to air on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The First 100 Days,” Vice President Mike Pence pushed back against assertions that the shake-up on the National Security Council constituted a demotion of homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and chief strategist and former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon.

Pence said that neither Bannon and Bossert were demoted, and both are “highly valued members of this administration. They’re going to continue to play important policy roles. But I think with H.R. McMaster’s addition as our National Security Adviser, a man of extraordinary background in the military, this is just a natural evolution, to ensure the National Security Council is organized in a way that best serves the president in resolving and making those difficult decisions.”

