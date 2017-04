SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This week in an interview on New York City’s Fox 5’s “Good Day New York,” actor Robert De Niro said President Donald Trump was a “mutt” who has “debased the presidency.”

De Niro said, “This is guy has sullied the presidency, he’s debased the presidency. It’s just beyond surreal what this guy has done.”

He added, “He’s a mutt.”

