FS1’s Sharpe Claims White Player Double Standard in NFL — Compare What’s Expected of Obama Versus What’s Tolerated With Trump

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe compared the “different standard” for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski seen by some NFL players to that of former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

Gronkowski only played eight games in 2016 before he had to have season-ending back surgery. The criticism on the tight end comes after he participated in WrestleMania 33 and stole quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey before a Red Sox game this week while recovering from the surgery.

According to Sharpe, Gronkowski gets away with more off the field than black stars like New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, much like Trump has gotten away with more than Obama, although he did not offer up any examples.

“Think about what was expected of President Obama and then look what is tolerated with President Trump,” Sharpe said.

“Listen, when a white guy does that, that’s just him, that’s Gronk being Gronk,” Sharpe added later. “Let Odell Beckham do that. Let Cam Newton and Dez Bryant do that. Let’s take Cam because quarterbacks are judged t0 — let’s just take one of these guys. Dez Bryant, Odell, Antonio Brown, let them walk around chugging beers … the team wouldn’t go for it.”

