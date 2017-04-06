Hillary: ‘Misogyny Played a Role’ In the 2016 Election

. @HillaryClinton : "It is fair to say...certainly misogyny played a role" in the 2016 election. "I mean, that just has to be admitted." pic.twitter.com/nihOsgrloo

During a Q&A session before the Women in the World Summit on Thursday, former Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton argued that “it is fair to say…that, certainly, misogyny played a role. I mean, that just has to be admitted.”

Hillary responded to a question on gender and the 2016 election by saying, “I don’t know that there is one answer, let’s be clear. I think there — you know, in any campaign, there are so many different crosscurrents and events, and some have greater impact than others. But, it is fair to say…that, certainly, misogyny played a role. I mean, that just has to be admitted. And why, and what the underlying reasons were is what I’m trying to parse out myself.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

