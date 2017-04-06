Pelosi: Trump’s Border Wall an ‘Insult to Our Hemisphere’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday at her weekly briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was “an insult to our hemisphere.”

Pelosi said, “I think the wall is ineffective. It’s an immorality really, an insult to our hemisphere. And I hope that we don’t have that. Do we have the responsibility to protect our border? Yes, every country does. Can we do that using technology and our customs authorities and the rest of that? Sure. A wall? No. So I would hope they wouldn’t try that.”

